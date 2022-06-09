×

WATCH: Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp on outlook and higher dividend

Business Day TV talks to Rapp after the property group raised its 2022 payout

09 June 2022 - 21:46
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz. Picture: SUPPLIED

Vukile Property Fund is upbeat about its prospects. The firm, which owns malls in SA and Spain, says retail sales and footfall have returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, and this has given the company the confidence to up its 2022 payout, with a total dividend being declared of 105.8c. Business Day TV talks to Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp about the developments.

