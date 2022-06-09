NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp on outlook and higher dividend
Business Day TV talks to Rapp after the property group raised its 2022 payout
09 June 2022 - 21:46
Vukile Property Fund is upbeat about its prospects. The firm, which owns malls in SA and Spain, says retail sales and footfall have returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, and this has given the company the confidence to up its 2022 payout, with a total dividend being declared of 105.8c. Business Day TV talks to Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp about the developments.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.