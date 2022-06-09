Vukile upbeat as its SA retail vacancies are at a record low

Vukile Property Fund, which owns malls in SA and Spain, says it is encouraged by a recovery of retail sales and footfall to pre-pandemic levels, with the group upping its 2022 payout just more than 6% to about R1bn.

Property revenue rose 16.3% to R2.6bn in the group’s year to end-March, with Vukile reporting on Thursday that vacancies in SA were trending downwards and are the lowest they have been since the group listed in 2004.

Vukile’s SA retail portfolio is valued at R13.8bn and consists of 36 properties, with the landlord saying on Thursday that “the rural, township, value and commuter mall environment is undoubtedly the sweet spot of SA retail real estate”.

The group’s portfolio is aimed at non-discretionary spending, seeking retail assets that dominate their areas and cater to the mass market.

Vacancies in SA declined to 2.6% from 3.2% in the previous year, while in Spain, vacancies of 1.6% were “negligible”, Vukile said, as the market considers a portfolio with an occupancy rate above 97% as fully let.

The Spanish portfolio consisted of 16 properties valued at €1bn (R16.35bn) at the end of March.

“Retail sales and footfall have returned to pre-Covid-19 levels and we are very encouraged by the strong trading environment in both Spain and SA, where we are seeing good demand and competition from retailers to expand in our portfolios,” the group said.

Vukile on Thursday upped its total dividend to 105.8c, about a R1.03bn payout. The total dividend in 2021 amounted to R966.2m.

“Having successfully navigated the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and unrest in SA during the past financial year, we are delighted with the results produced and the extremely strong position of the business going forward,” Vukile said.

In early trade, Vukile’s shares were up 0.88% to R13.75, valuing it at about R13.5bn on the JSE. The group’s shares have risen about 11% in the year to date, while the JSE’s real estate investment trust index has fallen just more than 7%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za