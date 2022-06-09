×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Vukile upbeat as its SA retail vacancies are at a record low

The group says its strategy of seeking nodally dominant retail assets is paying off, and SA retail vacancies are at their lowest since it listed in 2004

09 June 2022 - 09:31 Karl Gernetzky
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz. Picture: SUPPLIED

Vukile Property Fund, which owns malls in SA and Spain, says it is encouraged by a recovery of retail sales and footfall to pre-pandemic levels, with the group upping its 2022 payout just more than 6% to about R1bn.

Property revenue rose 16.3% to R2.6bn in the group’s year to end-March, with Vukile reporting on Thursday that vacancies in SA were trending downwards and are the lowest they have been since the group listed in 2004.

Vukile’s SA retail portfolio is valued at R13.8bn and consists of 36 properties, with the landlord saying on Thursday that “the rural, township, value and commuter mall environment is undoubtedly the sweet spot of SA retail real estate”.

The group’s portfolio is aimed at non-discretionary spending, seeking retail assets that dominate their areas and cater to the mass market.

Vacancies in SA declined to 2.6% from 3.2% in the previous year, while in Spain, vacancies of 1.6% were “negligible”, Vukile said, as the market considers a portfolio with an occupancy rate above 97% as fully let. 

The Spanish portfolio consisted of 16 properties valued at €1bn (R16.35bn) at the end of March.

“Retail sales and footfall have returned to pre-Covid-19 levels and we are very encouraged by the strong trading environment in both Spain and SA, where we are seeing good demand and competition from retailers to expand in our portfolios,” the group said.

Vukile on Thursday upped its total dividend to 105.8c, about a R1.03bn payout. The total dividend in 2021 amounted to R966.2m.

“Having successfully navigated the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and unrest in SA during the past financial year, we are delighted with the results produced and the extremely strong position of the business going forward,” Vukile said.

In early trade, Vukile’s shares were up 0.88% to R13.75, valuing it at about R13.5bn on the JSE. The group’s shares have risen about 11% in the year to date, while the JSE’s real estate investment trust index has fallen just more than 7%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Vukile gets R200m green loan from Nedbank for sustainability projects

Loan will fund installation of solar panels at Vukile-owned shopping centres
Companies
1 month ago

JOAN MULLER: M&A activity hots up in Reit sector

A bout of corporate action suggests a more stable outlook for property stocks, which should help lure investors back
Opinion
4 months ago

WATCH: Vukile ups its exposure in Spain

Business Day TV spoke to Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Telkom customers brace for higher prices after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Capital raise still best course for Tongaat, says ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Naspers and Prosus rocket on gaming uptick in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Ignore ‘busybody’ Northam on Implats-RBPlat ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sanlam earnings hit by floods, fire and volatile ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Reit roulette: what to buy

Money & Investing

Hot stocks 2022: what to buy now

Features / Cover Story

Logistics and lower-end residential looking good in 2022, analysts say

Companies / Property

Vukile Property Fund backs mandatory jabs as it restores interim dividend

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.