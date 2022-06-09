CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Bitcoin shows signs of recovery after freefall
Business Day TV talks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
09 June 2022 - 21:36
Bitcoin has steadily started to recover from its recent crash, trading above the $30,000 mark. Business Day TV caught up with Luno’s GM for Africa, Marius Reitz, to discuss whether the upward trajectory can be sustained.
