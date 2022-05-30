×

WATCH: Adcorp CEO John Wentzel on the company’s strong performance

Business Day TV talks to Wentzel after Adcorp’s annual earnings soar

30 May 2022 - 21:06
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS

Adcorp has had a strong year with annual headline earnings per share almost tripling to 99.4c. The human resources company says it will focus on growth in 2023 by investing in organic and acquisitive growth opportunities to drive business expansion and move up the customer value chain. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO John Wentzel.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

