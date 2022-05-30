NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Adcorp CEO John Wentzel on the company’s strong performance
Business Day TV talks to Wentzel after Adcorp’s annual earnings soar
30 May 2022 - 21:06
Adcorp has had a strong year with annual headline earnings per share almost tripling to 99.4c. The human resources company says it will focus on growth in 2023 by investing in organic and acquisitive growth opportunities to drive business expansion and move up the customer value chain. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO John Wentzel.
