WATCH: Can wind and solar energy carry SA’s power grid?

Sabotage and further breakdowns at certain generating units have affected Eskom’s capacity to keep the lights on. Load-shedding is estimated to cost the country R500m per stage per day, and as those costs rise, calls are mounting for the government to declare a state of disaster at Eskom. Business Day TV spoke to one of the advocates for that move, Mark Swilling from the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University, and also discussed whether he says wind and solar energy could be SA’s saving grace.