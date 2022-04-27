NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How markets reacted to Musk’s Twitter deal
27 April 2022 - 23:19
SA-born billionaire Elon Musk has clinched a deal to buy social media platform Twitter for $44bn. The transaction will see investors receive $54.20 for each Twitter share they own. To discuss the market’s response to the move, Business Day TV spoke to Anchor Capital investment analyst Henry Biddlecomb.
