NEWS LEADER
WATCH: PSG holds on to dividend as it eyes delisting
Business Day TV speaks to PSG CEO Piet Mouton
25 April 2022 - 21:38
Investment holding company PSG Group has decided to hold on to its dividend for 2022 as it looks to delist from the JSE. Business Day TV caught up with PSG CEO Piet Mouton for more detail.
