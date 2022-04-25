×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: PSG holds on to dividend as it eyes delisting

Business Day TV speaks to PSG CEO Piet Mouton

25 April 2022 - 21:38
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Investment holding company PSG Group has decided to hold on to its dividend for 2022 as it looks to delist from the JSE. Business Day TV caught up with PSG CEO Piet Mouton for more detail.

