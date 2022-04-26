WATCH: Saldanha seen as potential hydrogen hub

SA could be sitting on its next gold rush — green hydrogen.

With an abundance of solar and wind resources in Saldanha Bay to supply large amounts of renewable energy, experts have urged that a green hydrogen economy be developed in the area, as it reportedly has the potential to become a promising hydrogen fuel export hub.

In a series of webinars by the Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus, where various panels of experts elaborated on the future of hydrogen fuel in the energy transition, Saldanha Bay was hailed as a prime location for the production of green hydrogen.

To discuss the market opportunity and what needs to happen to unlock them, Business Day TV spoke to Thomas Roos from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and author of an authoritative paper on powerfuels in SA; Katrina Abhold, project lead — global opportunities at the Global Maritime Forum (GMF); and Adinda Preller, SBIDZ executive: transaction and investor support