WATCH: Eskom in focus as load-shedding threatens SA’s growth prospects
Business Day TV talks to independent energy analyst Ted Blom
25 April 2022 - 21:52
The focus on Eskom’s woes have sharpened as the state-owned utility continues to implement load-shedding. Unreliable power supply remains SA’s largest growth inhibitor, according to PwC, which estimates that blackouts reduced real GDP growth by 3 percentage points in 2021. Business Day TV spoke to independent energy analyst Ted Blom about the situation and what can be done to fix the problems.
