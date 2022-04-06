MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Trends playing out in the ETF market
Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
06 April 2022 - 20:46
Turmoil took hold of the markets in the first quarter, as inflation concerns and rising commodity prices linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed. Business Day TV spoke to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares about how the ETF market has been faring.
