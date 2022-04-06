×

WATCH: Trends playing out in the ETF market

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares

06 April 2022 - 20:46
ETF. Picture: iSTOCK
ETF. Picture: iSTOCK

Turmoil took hold of the markets in the first quarter, as inflation concerns and rising commodity prices linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed. Business Day TV spoke to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares about how the ETF market has been faring.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

