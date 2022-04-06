WATCH: The state of disaster is over. Now what?

With the lifting of the National State of Disaster after almost two years on Monday evening, the government is moving swiftly to draft new measures for managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Joe Phaahla has released a slew of proposed changes to health regulations, some of which have left experts baffled. At the same time, labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi published a new code of conduct for managing Covid-19 in the workplace, reaffirming employers’ rights to introduce vaccine mandates and tightening the grounds on which employees may refuse vaccination.

The flurry of directions, codes and regulations create a complex landscape of rules and regulations for employers to navigate. Joining Michael Avery to discuss the situation are Nerine Khan, former commissioner and director at the CCMA and founder of Employment Relations Exchange; Connie Mulder, head: Solidarity Research Institute; and Prof Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wits School of Governance.