NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Farmers unlikely to feel full benefit of fuel levy cut
Business Day TV speaks to Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB Agri-Business
05 April 2022 - 20:54
The Treasury and the department of mineral resources & energy recently announced a reduction in the general fuel levy, but farmers are unlikely to feel the full benefit of the cut due to certain levy exceptions. Business Day TV spoke to Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB Agri-Business for more detail on what this means for food prices.
