Companies / Industrials Corobrik CEO says scaling of its greener, lighter brick will open new markets The R800m Kwastina factory has the flexibility to produce small quantities of bespoke bricks for the topline architectural segment B L Premium

Catapulted into the future by investing in manufacturing technological advancements, Corobrik CEO Nick Booth says the manufacturer is looking to treble production and target new clients with its environmentally friendly bricks.

Corobrik, which has traditionally specialised in manufacturing clay bricks, has added glazed, perforated and lightweight bricks to its offering with the April rollout of its new R800m 18,000m2 factory, Kwastina — which means home of the brick in isiZulu — in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg...