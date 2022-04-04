NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA braces for fuel price increases
Business Day TV talks to Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association
04 April 2022 - 20:34
The government’s emergency intervention in the fuel price means that the upcoming hike will be comparatively muted with regards to petrol. South Africans citizens will be paying 30c more for petrol as opposed to nearly R2, but the diesel price will still be rising by that margin. Business Day TV spoke to Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association for more insight.
