×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA braces for fuel price increases

Business Day TV talks to Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association

04 April 2022 - 20:34
Picture: SUPPLIED.
Picture: SUPPLIED.

The government’s emergency intervention in the fuel price means that the upcoming hike will be comparatively muted with regards to petrol. South Africans citizens will be paying 30c more for petrol as opposed to nearly R2, but the diesel price will still be rising by that margin. Business Day TV spoke to Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: SMEs brace for surging costs

Michael Avery is joined by Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business and Mike Schussler, economist at economists.co.za, to talk about the continued ...
Companies
5 hours ago

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week in perspective
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Sars collects R1.564-trillion in 2021/22

Business Day TV spoke to SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: How SA is regulating cryptocurrencies

Business Day TV speaks to general counsel at Luno, Lucy James
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Moody’s positive take on SA may fizzle out if ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Outlook for private sector ...
Economy
3.
Index of SA’s policy uncertainty jumps ...
Economy
4.
Break out the bubbly for the new car sales figures
Economy
5.
Sars reports R16.7bn surplus over budget estimate
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.