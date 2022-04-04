×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Avid tweeter Elon Musk is Twitter’s biggest stakeholder at nearly 10%

Twitter shares soared 26% in premarket trading after the filing showing the Tesla owner’s stake

04 April 2022 - 13:09 Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has built a 9.2% stake in Twitter, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, potentially making him the biggest stakeholder in the micro-blogging site.

Twitter shares soared 26% in premarket trading after the filing, which comes close on the heels of Musk tweeting that he was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

Shares of other social media firms, including Meta Platforms and Snapchat owner Snap, were also trading higher.

Musk owns 73.5-million Twitter shares, valuing his passive stake in the company at up to $2.9bn based on the stock’s Friday close. The shares are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust.

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter, has more than 80-million followers on the site since joining in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in regulatory scrutiny.

He, however, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late and has said the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles.

Meanwhile, Musk and Twitter's billionaire co-founder, Jack Dorsey, have had some common ground in terms of dismissing the so-called Web3, a vague term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralised.

Musk is also the founder and CEO of SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company. 

Reuters

Tesla plant in Shanghai to remain closed despite end of Covid sweep

Staff at Tesla plant in Shanghai asked to stay home and abide by community orders, according to company memo
News
21 hours ago

Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant this week, marking the start of the US ...
Business
1 week ago

Yes, Elon Musk danced at launch of Tesla’s first factory in Europe

Tesla shares surge nearly 7%, pushing the company’s market capitalisation back above $1-trillion
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa defends appointing white CEO amid ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nestlé looks to dairy supply chain to achieve ...
Companies
3.
Middle East Venture Partners eyes investment in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Trade of the Month: Spar vs Massmart
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Attacq to focus on developing Waterfall City ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Musk tweets — and Texas’s ‘gateway to Mars’ is transformed

News

Musk says Tesla and SpaceX facing inflationary pressures

Companies

DAVID FURLONGER: Tesla shows a brand-new way

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.