Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory
27 March 2022 - 06:30
Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant this week, marking the start of the US automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced.
Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla CEO Musk danced and joked with fans...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now