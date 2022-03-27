Business Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory B L Premium

Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant this week, marking the start of the US automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced.

Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla CEO Musk danced and joked with fans...