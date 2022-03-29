Investment company Brimstone restores dividend
29 March 2022 - 10:46
Brimstone, the BEE investment company that was founded in mid-1990s, restored a dividend as its portfolio of investments recovered from Covid-19-induced setback and finance costs dropped 45% to R219m.
The company, whose anchor investments are fishing group Sea Harvest and Oceana group, declared a dividend of 30c per share in the year to end-December after none was declared in the comparative period a year earlier...
