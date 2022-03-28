WATCH: Can SA tourism live again?

It has been a while since the question: “Where should I travel to next?” has felt within reach.



Covid-19 continues to affect travel by forcing governments to impose country-specific bans and restrictions, as we see now in China. However, as vaccination programmes roll out, many of us hope to travel again at some point in the near future, even if not immediately.



With that in mind, what are the factors that will shape our travel decisions in a post-pandemic era? And how will local tourism look to capitalise on the recent scrapping of the mandatory requirement for a negative PCR test for vaccinated travellers to enter SA? Can the sector truly live again as the new marketing slogan implores us to do?



Joining Michael Avery for this discussion is Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, Gillian Saunders, independent tourism consultant, and David Frost, CEO of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association.