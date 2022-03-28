Companies

BUSINESS WATCH

WATCH: Can SA tourism live again?

Michael Avery and guests discuss whether the tourism sector can truly live again post the pandemic era

28 March 2022 - 17:23 Michael Avery
Picture: 123RF/JAROMIR CHALABALA
Picture: 123RF/JAROMIR CHALABALA

It has been a while since the question: “Where should I travel to next?” has felt within reach.

Covid-19 continues to affect travel by forcing governments to impose country-specific bans and restrictions, as we see now in China. However, as vaccination programmes roll out, many of us hope to travel again at some point in the near future, even if not immediately.

With that in mind, what are the factors that will shape our travel decisions in a post-pandemic era? And how will local tourism look to capitalise on the recent scrapping of the mandatory requirement for a negative PCR test for vaccinated travellers to enter SA? Can the sector truly live again as the new marketing slogan implores us to do?

Joining Michael Avery for this discussion is Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, Gillian Saunders, independent tourism consultant, and David Frost, CEO of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: BPO, AI and the bottom line for jobs

Michael Avery and guests discuss the effects of AI on BPO & job creation
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Lessons on how to scale up

Michael Avery speaks to Pieter de Villiers, CEO and founder of tech unicorn Clickatell, and Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor SA
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: A Molotov in the macros

Michael Avery and guests talk about the global commodity crises
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Anglo American inks agreement as it eyes 100% ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Alexander Forbes rockets as US-listed Prudential ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec targets IT professionals with new ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
ARC prepares to unwind fee structure that cost it ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.