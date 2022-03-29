Cabinet gripped with urgency over ending state of disaster
Dlamini-Zuma says government to move as fast as possible on temporary regulations
29 March 2022 - 23:17
In a surprise turn of events, the government announced on Tuesday evening that it may lift the national state of disaster before it expires on April 15.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under growing pressure to lift the national state of disaster, brought into effect two years ago to manage the coronavirus pandemic. In his state of the nation address in February, he said it would be lifted as soon as the government had crafted an alternative legislative framework, raising hopes that it would end on March 15...
