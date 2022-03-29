NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s jobless rate hits record high
Business Day TV talks to Nthabiseng Moleko, development economist at University of Stellenbosch Business School
29 March 2022 - 21:31
SA’s unemployment rate rose to a record high of 35.3% in the last quarter of 2021, with job losses mainly recorded in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Stats SA, however, still sees light at the end of the tunnel with statistician-general Risenga Maluleke saying that employment will improve when the country’s economy returns to pre-Covid-19 levels. Business Day TV spoke to Nthabiseng Moleko, development economist at University of Stellenbosch Business School about what the data means for economic growth.
