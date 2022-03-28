Companies

WATCH: Tiger Brands invests in plant-based food

Business Day TV speaks to venture capital fund director Barati Mahloele

28 March 2022 - 21:36
Tiger Brands is betting on Africa’s plant protein market, which is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% to $560.62m by 2023. The food and beverage group has invested in Herbivore Earthfoods via its venture capital fund for an undisclosed amount, and says the deal is closely aligned to its health and nutrition strategy. Business Day TV spoke to Barati Mahloele, venture capital fund director of Tiger Brands for more insight.

