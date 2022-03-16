Companies / Retail & Consumer Libstar holds dividend steady as it battles rising input costs The group managed to cut operational expenses 6.7% in its 2021 year, with a change in sales mix and price increases helping to lift revenue B L Premium

Food producer Libstar, whose brands include Lancewood cheeses and Denny mushrooms, says an improved sales mixed and price increases offset more muted volume growth in 2021, with the group holding its dividend payout steady at R170.5m.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 7% to R10bn in the year to end-December, the group said on Wednesday, amid volume growth of 0.5%, but sales growth of 6.6%...