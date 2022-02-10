Companies / Financial Services FNB unveils new car and home insurance offerings Lender takes on the likes of Standard Bank and Discovery in the short-term insurance market, targeting lower- to middle-income customers B L Premium

FNB has launched new motor vehicle and home insurance offerings as well as free risk cover for purchases made with its branded virtual cards, which it says are part of efforts to become a more integrated financial services provider.

The lender’s foray into short-term insurance will bolster its existing life cover offering, which it launched in 2015, and enable it to disrupt an insurance market where it faces stiff competition from rivals such as Standard Bank and Discovery. ..