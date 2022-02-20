Capitec shares little changed after bank flags almost 90% profit surge
Covid-19 weighed on it heavily in its 2021 year
20 February 2022 - 17:31
Capitec, SA’s third-biggest bank by market value, has flagged an almost 90% rise in profits for its 2022 year.
Headline earnings for the group’s year to February 28 are expected to rise 82%-88% from the R39.66 reported previously, the group said in an update on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now