Capitec shares little changed after bank flags almost 90% profit surge Covid-19 weighed on it heavily in its 2021 year

Capitec, SA’s third-biggest bank by market value, has flagged an almost 90% rise in profits for its 2022 year.

Headline earnings for the group’s year to February 28 are expected to rise 82%-88% from the R39.66 reported previously, the group said in an update on Friday...