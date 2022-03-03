NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater books record profit
Business Day TV speaks to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman
03 March 2022 - 21:56
Sibanye-Stillwater has posted record profit of R33.1bn as the world’s largest platinum miner benefited from an improved operational performance in SA and a surge in rhodium prices. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Neal Froneman.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.