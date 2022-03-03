Companies

WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater books record profit

Business Day TV speaks to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman

03 March 2022 - 21:56
Sibanye canned a $1.2bn deal for Appian Capital Advisory's copper and nickel assets in Brazil in late January. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
Sibanye canned a $1.2bn deal for Appian Capital Advisory's copper and nickel assets in Brazil in late January. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS

Sibanye-Stillwater has posted record profit of R33.1bn as the world’s largest platinum miner benefited from an improved operational performance in SA and a surge in rhodium prices. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Neal Froneman.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.