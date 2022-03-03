NEWS LEADER
WATCH: FirstRand’s half-year profit leaps 41%
Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger
03 March 2022 - 21:53
FirstRand’s reported a 41% jump in half-year profit. SA’s largest bank, by market value, saw impairment charges fall from their pandemic levels, allowing the lender to unwind credit provision for Covid-19-related losses. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Alan Pullinger for more detail.
