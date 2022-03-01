Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital

01 March 2022 - 20:49
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Jacobus Brink from Novare
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FSCA draft strategy gives financial watchdog teeth
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PSG Group rockets 30% as it eyes JSE delisting
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sandton City annual turnover now higher than ...
Companies / Property
4.
Shareholders approve Long4Life sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
WBHO swings into R1.5bn loss amid Australian woes
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.