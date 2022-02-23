Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Jacobus Brink from Novare

23 February 2022 - 21:47
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Jacobus Brink from Novare share their views on the budget speech and unpack the slew of data released on the companies front.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AngloGold Ashanti launches sweeping operational ...
Companies / Mining
2.
High property prices in Western Cape not ...
Companies / Property
3.
Sibanye-Stillwater secures wage deal in US, but ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Africa’s sisters are doing fintech for themselves
Companies
5.
Naspers, Prosus and Tencent plunge on renewed ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.