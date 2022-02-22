Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Budget 2022 preview

Michael Avery and guests preview the 2022 budget speech

22 February 2022 - 16:42
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana expected to shed light on how he plans to balance rising debt and social spending when he delivers the budget this week. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana expected to shed light on how he plans to balance rising debt and social spending when he delivers the budget this week. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

What do they say about statistics being like bikinis: conspicuous for what they conceal more than reveal? One could argue the same thing about SA’s recent revenue windfall, which some say will paper over the cracks in the country’s fiscal position. 

But peel away that temporary largesse and the facts are stark. We spend 12.7c of every rand collected in taxes on serving government’s ballooning debt. Along with over 33c paying government wages and another 20c on social grants. That leaves roughly 34c to spend on everything else.

If this was your household and you were paying your children a fifth of your salary to live with you after school, a third of your salary on your household staff and borrowing to fund the monthly groceries while paying 12% of your salary to service your credit card, you’d be sent to debt counselling.

But, more than that, the country finds itself on the horns of a political dilemma hitherto unseen in the democratic era: record unemployment, social unrest and insurrection are riding roughshod over confidence. The reform train, while moving, has yet to gather the required momentum to convince markets SA is a welcome place for investment.

Let’s welcome our panel to preview the budget: Mamello Matikinca, chief economist at FNB; Dr Miriam Altman, economist and professor of 4IR at UJ; Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex; and Mathew Parks, parliamentary co-ordinator for Cosatu.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
3Sixty Life saga gets murkier with CV change
Companies / Financial Services
2.
High property prices in Western Cape not ...
Companies / Property
3.
Naspers, Prosus and Tencent plunge on renewed ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Absa warns individual customers of personal data ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Old Mutual pleads innocent in R1.2bn lawsuit over ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.