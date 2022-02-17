NEWS LEADER
WATCH: South Deep shines as a standout performer in Gold Fields’ results
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Chris Griffith
17 February 2022 - 21:14
Increased output and higher gold prices gave Gold Fields’ annual performance a boost. The world’s sixth-largest producer of the metal has reported a 6% rise in annual normalised earnings and has identified South Deep as the standout performer, with production on that end exceeding its original guidance. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Griffith about whether that performance is sustainable.
