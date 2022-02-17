Companies

WATCH: Local investors see opportunity in crypto market

Business Day TV speaks to Richard Ball, lead data analyst at Luno

17 February 2022 - 21:05
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.

Cryptocurrency interest has been growing across the continent, with SA being one of the largest markets for some crypto platforms. Business Day TV caught up with lead data analyst at Luno, Richard Ball, to discuss the factors behind the uptick.

