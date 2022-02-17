NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Local investors see opportunity in crypto market
Business Day TV speaks to Richard Ball, lead data analyst at Luno
17 February 2022 - 21:05
Cryptocurrency interest has been growing across the continent, with SA being one of the largest markets for some crypto platforms. Business Day TV caught up with lead data analyst at Luno, Richard Ball, to discuss the factors behind the uptick.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.