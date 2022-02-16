Companies

WATCH: DRDGold hurt by higher costs

Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius

16 February 2022 - 21:34
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

DRDGold’s first-half profit slumped by nearly 48%, with the miner citing higher input costs, particularly for chemicals used in the separation process as it produces gold from tailings dumps. Lower prices also weighed as the average basket price received during the term declined by 13%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Niël Pretorius.

