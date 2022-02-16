NEWS LEADER
WATCH: DRDGold hurt by higher costs
Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius
16 February 2022 - 21:34
DRDGold’s first-half profit slumped by nearly 48%, with the miner citing higher input costs, particularly for chemicals used in the separation process as it produces gold from tailings dumps. Lower prices also weighed as the average basket price received during the term declined by 13%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Niël Pretorius.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.