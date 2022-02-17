Companies

WATCH: Truworths recovers to pre-Covid levels

Business Day TV unpacks the retailer’s results with Truworths CEO Michael Mark

17 February 2022 - 21:02
A Truworths store in Illovo, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A Truworths store in Illovo, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Truworths says its profitability has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The retailer posted a 32% increase in headline earnings per share, and says its performance comes despite dealing with headwinds like load-shedding, civil unrest and supply chain disruptions. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Michael Mark.

Truworths hikes its dividend after record operating profit

Growth remains weak in SA but green shoots are showing in the retailer’s UK business
