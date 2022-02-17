NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Truworths recovers to pre-Covid levels
Business Day TV unpacks the retailer’s results with Truworths CEO Michael Mark
17 February 2022 - 21:02
Truworths says its profitability has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The retailer posted a 32% increase in headline earnings per share, and says its performance comes despite dealing with headwinds like load-shedding, civil unrest and supply chain disruptions. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Michael Mark.
