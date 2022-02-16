Companies

WATCH: Emira rewards shareholders with higher first-half dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett

16 February 2022 - 20:57 Business Day TV
UPDATED 17 February 2022 - 08:55
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. SUPPLIED
Emira Property Fund has declared an interim dividend of 56.59c, reflecting an almost 9% rise on the previous period’s payout. The landlord, which has assets in SA and the US, says it has been able to reward shareholders because of its strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Geoff Jennett after the release of the results and discussed the group’s exit from Australia and its investment in US retail.

