BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: The week In perspective
Michael Avery and guests discuss the week's happenings
11 February 2022 - 16:34
There are signs that THE government is choosing to change its diet in parts and dine from the established, tried and tested macroeconomic diet of policies that have led to growth.
But there are also signs elsewhere that the government is doubling down on its cheat days, shovelling as much central planning pork-belly spending into its mouth as it can, in a bid to win votes.
Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.
Michael Avery.
