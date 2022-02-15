Imraan Soomra resigns as CEO amid turbulent waters at Oceana
The group appointed Neville Brink as interim CEO
In a surprise turn of events, Oceana Group has announced that its CEO Imraan Soomra will step down at the end of February after he tendered his voluntary resignation amid a string of accounting troubles plaguing the fishing giant.
Soomra’s resignation comes just five days after auditors flagged concerns about the dating of signatures on an internal document relating to a $4m (R60.5m) insurance claim, and a mere eight days after CFO Hajra Karrim was temporarily suspended as CFO. ..
