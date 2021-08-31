Companies Brimstone upbeat after slashing debt B L Premium

Investment holding company Brimstone, the biggest shareholder of Sea Harvest, says it is upbeat about lower finance costs after slashing debt by more than R2bn in its half-year ending June, when many of its subsidiaries also fared well.

The group, whose interests range from fishing to healthcare and insurance, posted a R335.9m profit to end-June, from a loss of R129.6m previously, bolstered by a R151.9m in savings on finance costs...