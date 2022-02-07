Oceana suspends CFO Hajra Karrim pending probe
Step has been taken on a precautionary basis, the fishing group says, while waiting for a “further process”
07 February 2022 - 10:27
Fishing group Oceana has suspended CFO Hajra Karrim on a “precautionary basis pending a further process”.
The group did not go into details in a statement on Monday, but has delayed the release of financial results for 2021 after instituting a probe into the accounting treatment of matters pertaining to Daybrook, a US subsidiary of the group, after a whistle-blower raised concerns...
