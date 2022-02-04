WATCH: The week in perspective

What a week its been, with big tech sending mixed messages as Google and Amazon beat expectations, while Meta, Tesla, Paypal and Netflix all plummeted.

Global equity markets slumped on Thursday while gold prices steadied and the dollar weakened, as frightened investors digested disappointing updates from major central banks about the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England soured investor sentiment around inflation on Thursday.

Michael Avery spoke to Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.