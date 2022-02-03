Economy Absa forecasts 2.1% GDP growth in 2022 Bank says inflation probably peaked in December and could result in fewer rate hikes, while the rand may be more resilient than expected B L Premium

Absa expects SA’s economic growth to more than halve in 2022, though it says inflation has probably peaked and the rand could perform a lot better than many analysts predict despite a “tumultuous political year” ahead.

SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value expects GDP to expand by 2.1% in 2022, down from an estimated 4.7% in 2021, according to its Quarterly Perspectives report released on Thursday...