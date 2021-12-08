NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Crude reality — outlook for oil in 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Prof David Elmes from Warwick Business School
08 December 2021 - 20:43
Oil prices have steadied above $75 a barrel, with investors assessing the impact of the new Covid-19 variant on the global economy and fuel demand. Business Day TV discussed the outlook for oil with Prof David Elmes from Warwick Business School.
