WATCH: Crude reality — outlook for oil in 2022

Business Day TV speaks to Prof David Elmes from Warwick Business School

08 December 2021 - 20:43
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Oil prices have steadied above $75 a barrel, with investors assessing the impact of  the new Covid-19 variant on the global economy and fuel demand. Business Day TV discussed the outlook for oil with Prof David Elmes from Warwick Business School.

