WATCH: SA’s mandatory vaccination push amid Omicron

Business Day TV talks to Wits public health systems expert Alex van den Heever

07 December 2021 - 20:48
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Compulsory Covid-19 vaccination is being considered by the government as a weapon against the virus amid a sharp increase in new infections. Business Day TV spoke to Alex van den Heever, health & social security systems specialist at Wits University, for his take on the country’s response to the new variant, Omicron.

