NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s mandatory vaccination push amid Omicron
Business Day TV talks to Wits public health systems expert Alex van den Heever
07 December 2021 - 20:48
Compulsory Covid-19 vaccination is being considered by the government as a weapon against the virus amid a sharp increase in new infections. Business Day TV spoke to Alex van den Heever, health & social security systems specialist at Wits University, for his take on the country’s response to the new variant, Omicron.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.