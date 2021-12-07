NEWS LEADER
WATCH: TymeBank secures investment from Tencent
Business Day TV talks to TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan
07 December 2021 - 20:42
Tymebank has bagged funding for its expansion plans. The digital bank has secured $180m in its series B-capital raise from investors such as Tencent and CDC Group. Business Day TV spoke to TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan for more insight.
