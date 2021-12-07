Companies

WATCH: TymeBank secures investment from Tencent

Business Day TV talks to TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan

07 December 2021 - 20:42

Tymebank has bagged funding for its expansion plans. The digital bank has secured $180m in its series B-capital raise from investors such as Tencent and CDC Group. Business Day TV spoke to TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan for more insight.

TymeBank sees Tencent stake as a sign of faith in its model

The Chinese tech giant will own up to 8% of the bank after latest funding round
12 hours ago

GUGU LOURIE: Crossfin sharply focused on replacing cash with digital payments

ARC Financial Services has agreed to buy fintech company as part of a consortium in a transaction valued at R1.5bn
6 days ago

Just what is SA’s bank of the future?

The rise of the super-app and competition outside the traditional banking sector raises questions about the longevity of the traditional banking ...
5 days ago

TymeBank racks up 4-million customers in less than three years

The challenger bank backed by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital says it is signing up 140,000 new customers a month
1 month ago

Q&A: TymeBank growth lit by strategic partnerships

CEO Tauriq Keraan talks about his journey from the Bo-Kaap to digital banking boss
1 month ago
