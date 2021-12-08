BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Animal Spirits
Michael Avery talks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment
08 December 2021 - 16:59
Omicron, inflation, China’s debt-fuelled property house of cards — investors seemingly fear none of these as markets are staging a nice little Santa Claus rally into year-end.
The JSE reached a record high on Tuesday, tracking the rally in global markets as concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 eased. The JSE all share gained more than 2% — the most since March — as early indications suggest that the latest strain of the virus isn’t as severe as initially feared.
Michael Avery talks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment.
