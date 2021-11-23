NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Growing demand boosts Omnia
Business Day TV spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy about the company’s interim results
23 November 2021 - 08:36
Explosives, fertiliser and chemicals group Omnia has more than doubled its after-tax profit in the six months to end-September, thanks to growing demand from SA’s mining and agriculture industries for the group’s products.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy to find out if the company expects the strong demand to continue.
