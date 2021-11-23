Companies

WATCH: Growing demand boosts Omnia

Business Day TV spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy about the company’s interim results

23 November 2021 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Explosives, fertiliser and chemicals group Omnia has more than doubled its after-tax profit in the six months to end-September, thanks to growing demand from SA’s mining and agriculture industries for the group’s products.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy to find out if the company expects the strong demand to continue.

Upbeat Omnia shifts focus to growth, but it’s cautious about SA

The group has benefited from rising demand for fertilisers and explosives, but is saving its cash pile
1 day ago

WATCH: Omnia offloads stake in Umongo Petroleum

Business Day TV spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy about selling the company’s 90% stake in Umongo Petroleum
1 month ago

Omnia adds to war chest with R1bn sale of Umongo Petroleum stake

The group will be selling 90% of its stake in the lubricants and oils business
1 month ago

Omnia: Fertile ground for further growth

In the past year the stars aligned for chemicals conglomerate Omnia Holdings
3 months ago
