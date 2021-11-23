Companies

WATCH: How Barloworld bounced back in 2021

Business Day TV spoke to Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela about the company’s full-year results

23 November 2021 - 08:25 Business Day TV
Barloworld Automotive & Logistics offices at Centurion in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Diversified industrial group Barloworld has bounced back during its 2021 financial year.

The group has swung to headline earnings per share of R11.95 from a headline loss per share of R2.86 a year ago. The improvement is as a result of an impressive turnaround at the company’s car rental business, which was hard hit by the fallout from Covid-19.

The balance sheet recovery has allowed Barloworld to reward shareholders, with the company declaring a special dividend of R11.50 per share and an ordinary dividend of R3 per share.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela about the company’s prospects.

