WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold
Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the Bank’s recent interest rate decision
27 September 2021 - 08:21
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee has kept the benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 3.5% and has upped its growth forecast for this year to 5.3% from 4.2% previously.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings for more detail.
