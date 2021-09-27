Companies

WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold

Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the Bank’s recent interest rate decision

27 September 2021 - 08:21 Business Day TV
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee has kept the benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 3.5% and has upped its growth forecast for this year to 5.3% from 4.2% previously.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings for more detail.

