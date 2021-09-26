Reserve Bank stays put on rates but hike expected in November
Kganyago emphasises any policy moves will be data dependent
26 September 2021 - 15:26
The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) has maintained its rate holding streak, even as it lays the groundwork for a potential rate hiking cycle that could start as soon as November.
The Bank’s monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the benchmark interest rate at a record low of 3.5%, in line with market expectations, with its internal modelling pointing to a round of rate hikes starting in the fourth quarter of this year and running through 2022 and 2023. ..
