Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Credible Reserve Bank means there is no need to rock the rates boat No economist polled by Bloomberg expects the repo rate to change on Thursday

It’s been a year of significant anniversaries for the Reserve Bank, which is now holding its latest interest rate policy meeting.

In addition to marking its 100th year anniversary, the local currency turned 60, having been introduced in 1961 when SA became a republic. The central bank has been operating independently for a quarter of a century, and has been pursuing inflation targeting for the past 21 years. ..