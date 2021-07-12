National

Ben Ngubane has succumbed to Covid-19

The former KwaZulu-Natal premier and Eskom chair died from Covid-19 complications on Monday morning

12 July 2021 - 08:14 Staff Writer
Dr Ben Ngubane testifies at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Dr Ben Ngubane testifies at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier and Eskom chair Dr Ben Ngubane died from Covid-19 complications on Monday morning.

Melomed Richards Bay Private Hospital spokesperson Randal Pedro said Ngubane had been admitted to the facility. “It is with regret that we confirm that this retired politician and former KwaZulu-Natal premier, and SABC and Eskom chairperson has [died] earlier this morning at about 1.40am.

“Our family mourns this great loss, as Dr Ngubane played a pivotal role in the transformation of the private healthcare landscape in northern KwaZulu-Natal in an advisory capacity and I will personally miss his guidance and teaching,” he said.

Pedro said Melomed was privileged to have had his years of loyal patronage and support, not just as a patient but as “an advisory for access to health care and, in doing so, upheld his oath as a medical doctor”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sheila, and his children and grandchildren during their time of bereavement, as we mourn this great loss together with them.”

TimesLIVE

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo dies of Covid complications

Makhubo contracted Covid-19 late in June
National
2 days ago

Khehla Mthembu honoured as intellectual and selfless leader

Businessman and former Azapo president succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on Wednesday
National
4 days ago

Colleagues pay homage to ‘man of many hats’ Jabu Mabuza

The 63-year-old entrepreneur, who died of Covid-19 complications last week, will be buried in Mpumalanga on Wednesday
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma supporters gather at his Nkandla home in ...
National
2.
Sharp increase in excess deaths tells a grim tale ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court rejects Mkhwebane’s appeal ...
National
4.
Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
National
5.
Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
National

Related Articles

Clear data vaccines are protecting healthcare workers from Covid-19, Western ...

National / Health

US to donate one-million Pfizer jabs to SA

National / Health

Condolences pour in for ‘committed son of African soil’

National

Close Covid-19 vaccine gap between poor and wealthy nations, Cyril Ramaphosa ...

National / Health

WTO chief hopes Covid-19 patent waiver will be settled by December

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.